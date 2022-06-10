Europe and Asia have a shared stake in each other's security

In a dangerous world, as seen in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Europe and Asia need each other to defend the rules-based international order.

Josep Borrell
A photo from May 31 showing damage from a Russian missile strike in a residential area in Sloviansk, Ukraine. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
Published
56 min ago
In a globalised world, there is no "faraway". A war or major security crisis in one region affects everyone. It is also impossible to "compartmentalise", to think that security tensions will not affect the economy. We can see it from the shock waves Russia's war against Ukraine is sending around the world, creating a global food and energy crisis.

Europe and Asia have a deep and shared interest in upholding what we call "the rules-based international order" which is the condition for everything we hold dear. It makes states secure, people free and companies willing to invest. It therefore matters that this order is under growing threat.

