ESG is not enough to create a better world

In May 2022, Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk famously sent out a tweet that reverberated across the globe, declaring “ESG is a scam”, following the company’s removal from the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 500 ESG Index, while ExxonMobil remained on the list.

The decision to exclude Tesla, S&P subsequently clarified, was based on the company’s perceived lack of a low-carbon strategy, compared with its peers, as well as reported instances of racial discrimination and poor working conditions at a Tesla factory.