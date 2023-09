The centrality of water to Singapore’s existence is best summed up by then Minister Mentor Lee Kuan Yew’s remark in a 2008 speech that “every other policy has to bend at the knees for our water survival”.

Safeguarding Singapore’s water security over the long term requires proactive management of both demand and supply. It takes appropriate pricing, regulation, investment as well as innovation and partnerships to keep water usage efficient, sustainable and affordable.