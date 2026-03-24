Energy chaos is the new normal. S’pore businesses need shock absorbers fast

The endgame should be to use less energy.

The most damaging aspect of the current war in the Middle East for businesses all around the world is the uncertainty it injects into energy and trade. With no clear timeline for de-escalation and no assurance that key energy routes will remain secure, businesses are forced to plan for risk that has no end date.

Energy markets have repriced, and, more importantly, become harder to forecast. In the weeks since the conflict erupted, Brent crude has surged by 60 per cent from US$70 per barrel to about US$100. Spot liquefied natural gas prices have climbed too. Shipping costs are following, as rerouting, longer transit times and higher insurance premiums push up freight rates.

The problem with volatility

If energy costs stay high, this will feed through to costs and prices across the economy. Cold chain operators will have to pay more to run chillers and move goods. Bakeries and food manufacturers could see margins squeezed by electricity and fuel. Engineering workshops will face higher operating costs for compressors and machine tools. Data centres will feel the strain through rising power bills. Maritime and port-adjacent businesses have already been hit through higher bunker and insurance costs.

The broader economy will feel the pressure. Higher logistics costs feed into food, retail and construction. Businesses on fixed-price contracts cannot reprice fast enough. They will likely see margins compressed and hence defer investment decisions.

Businesses tell us that the biggest problem is not just the one-off jump. It is the stop-start swings that turn routine decisions – pricing, procurement, inventory, contracts – into bets. Volatility is harder to manage than high prices.



Even before the current conflict, the Singapore Business Federation’s (SBF) National Business Survey showed that firms were already grappling with rising cost pressures, volatile demand and global uncertainty, with cost expectations seeing the sharpest deterioration in the last quarter of 2025.

Global evidence points in the same direction. Studies by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development show that energy price volatility can have a significant negative impact on investment and economic activity, as firms delay or scale back decisions in the face of unpredictable conditions.

A sustained increase can be factored into budgets and contracts. Volatility cannot. It shortens planning horizons and makes even routine decisions more uncertain.

When energy prices move unpredictably, hedging becomes costlier and less effective. Suppliers shorten quotation windows and payment terms tighten. Working capital gets trapped in inventories, deposits and “just-in-case” buffers. For small and medium-sized enterprises with thinner balance sheets, volatility quickly becomes a cash flow problem. What starts as an energy shock quickly becomes a whole-economy squeeze.

How other economies are responding

Governments elsewhere are already moving to cushion the shock. In the European Union, the response has included cutting electricity taxes, reducing grid charges and expanding state aid for households and energy-intensive firms.

In Asia, where dependence on Middle East energy supplies is higher, measures have been more interventionist. South Korea and Thailand have imposed fuel price caps. Japan has pledged to release fuel from its strategic oil reserves. Some countries have rolled out four-day weeks and work-from-home as emergency measures. Others have expanded fuel subsidies and given energy vouchers.

Singapore need not and should not copy these approaches wholesale. The threat to jobs is subdued for now. Measures such as four-day work weeks or widespread remote work reflect the conditions of other economies. Our labour market remains tight, and many sectors – particularly logistics, construction, food services and maintenance – require physical, on-site operations.

We are also a price-taker in global energy markets. Broad price controls and blanket subsidies are easier to implement, but they can also entrench waste and blunt incentives to conserve energy.

Some have proposed cutting fuel excise duties to ease pump prices. This is economically blunt. It subsidises private transport, runs counter to our climate and car-lite goals and offers no guarantee that pump prices will fall proportionately.

A road map for aid to Singapore businesses

Singapore’s overall response should focus on helping businesses operate more efficiently and deal with spikes in prices and volatility without eroding their underlying competitiveness. The approach should be targeted, time-limited and conditional – to help firms manage higher prices and volatility without dulling the imperative to use less energy.

The Government could first consider introducing a temporary energy cost relief credit for SMEs in exposed sectors. Just as U-Save rebates helped households cope with higher utility bills during the 2022 energy shock, a business credit could help SMEs absorb sudden spikes in electricity and fuel costs.

It should target sectors where diesel and fuel form a significant share of the cost of goods sold – manufacturing, logistics operators, retail with cold chain needs, waste management and construction support services. It can be tiered, capped and verified through utility bills, so support goes where it matters and avoids windfalls. Such a move will not “fix” the problem of high prices, but will buy firms time to adjust through renegotiating contracts or reconfiguring supply chains.

Second, tie relief to basic energy efficiency actions. Support should not be unconditional. Firms receiving relief can be required to take at least one energy-saving step within a defined period – simple energy monitoring, maintenance to reduce wastage, or an upgrade to more efficient equipment. This preserves the price signal while nudging firms towards permanent savings.

Third, make the Energy Efficiency Grant (EEG) more crisis-responsive. Budget 2026’s extension of the EEG to March 2027, with up to 70 per cent co-funding for SMEs to purchase pre-approved energy-efficient equipment, was prescient. We can make it faster and easier for SMEs with shortened approval times and a simpler pathway for small firms.

The Government could also consider expanding EEG eligibility to all sectors. For example, electric forklifts are supported but only within selected sectors like maritime, construction, manufacturing and food services. In practice, such equipment is widely used in areas like logistics and warehousing, many of which still rely on diesel power alternatives. Where equipment is clearly more energy-efficient than diesel alternatives, support should not depend on sector classification. Broadening eligibility would accelerate the adoption of cleaner technologies across the economy.

Fourth, strengthen working capital support so that volatility does not become a credit crunch. Many firms are viable but can be pushed into distress when deposits, insurance premiums and inventory financing jump. A time-limited working capital facility under the Enterprise Finance Scheme could prevent a temporary shock from becoming a solvency problem. Government risk-sharing can be temporarily increased for energy-exposed SMEs and fast-track access can be linked to efficiency upgrades – so near-term liquidity bridges longer-term savings.

Fifth, help firms that cannot pass through costs quickly. Some businesses operate under fixed-price or long-term contracts with large counterparties and lack the negotiation power to pass through cost increases quickly. For SMEs, cost shocks translate directly into margin compression.

The Business Adaptation Grant scheme, launched in October 2025 to help businesses adjust to external shocks such as tariffs, could be broadened so that energy and freight-driven cost shocks qualify. The $100,000 grant can help firms redesign contracts, adjust operations, or restructure supply arrangements instead of absorbing losses until they fail.

The real endgame: using less energy

Singapore has always been pragmatic in crisis. We do not over-react. But we also do not leave businesses to face external shocks alone. This war is not a short disruption. It is an open-ended risk to energy, trade and confidence.

Even as Singapore cushions businesses, the direction must be clear. High and volatile energy prices strengthen the case for efficiency.

Firms that use less energy are more resilient. They face lower operating risk, are less exposed to shocks and will be more competitive.

Budget 2026’s emphasis on energy efficiency and green financing points in the right direction. Relief measures should reinforce this push.

If we get the balance right – targeted, time-limited relief; fast, practical support for energy efficiency; and liquidity backstops to prevent a credit squeeze – Singapore’s businesses will be better positioned for what comes after.