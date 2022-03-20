Empower, walk with those who need help

Our attention is riveted on Russia's war against Ukraine. Condemnations, empathy and concerns. At home, do I fear aggression against Singapore? I do. I have no delusions of our exposure. But greater is my fear of implosion.

The spectre of implosion is not far-fetched. Our vulnerabilities are inherent in our multi-ethnic cultural and religious differences, socio-economic disparity and divergent ideological leanings. There are those who present our socio-economic disparity as a divide between the haves and have-nots.