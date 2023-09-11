Employers and staff seek truce on office working

While some companies are tightening mandates on working from home, more are making the move to flexible models.

Andrew Hill and Emma Jacobs

In the United States, 33 per cent of companies are fully flexible. Employees work entirely remotely or are given free choice over when they go to the office. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
When videoconferencing specialist Zoom called staff back to the office last month, it was widely interpreted as the disintegration of the remote work experiment. The pro-office message, four years after the pandemic triggered a white-collar retreat, was seized on by Mr Elon Musk, who described it as morally wrong for “laptop classes living in la-la-land” to work from home.

Amazon is tracking attendance and sends e-mails to staff who fail to attend three days a week, while Google says employees’ absence will affect their performance reviews. In Britain, banks including Lloyds Banking Group, Citi and HSBC have taken the September cue to tighten their in-office mandates.

