Employers and staff seek truce on office working

When videoconferencing specialist Zoom called staff back to the office last month, it was widely interpreted as the disintegration of the remote work experiment. The pro-office message, four years after the pandemic triggered a white-collar retreat, was seized on by Mr Elon Musk, who described it as morally wrong for “laptop classes living in la-la-land” to work from home.

Amazon is tracking attendance and sends e-mails to staff who fail to attend three days a week, while Google says employees’ absence will affect their performance reviews. In Britain, banks including Lloyds Banking Group, Citi and HSBC have taken the September cue to tighten their in-office mandates.