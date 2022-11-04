Elon Musk’s pay-to-play strategy will make Twitter too clubby

Twitter is set to charge users US$8 (S$11.30) per month for the privilege of having the blue tick honorific put on their account. We know this because Mr Elon Musk said so – one of many proposals the world’s richest man has put forth over the past year aimed at improving the social media platform and its profitability.

The key difference is that Mr Musk is now the owner, chairman and chief executive. What he says, goes. Unless he changes his mind, which he’s wont to do. Or he’s simply joking, which also happens. This feels pretty real, though, given that he’s talked about it quite regularly in the past.