Elon Musk gambles on tech workers giving up work-from-home freedoms

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Tesla chief executive Elon Musk often seems like the unrestrained id that other CEOs keep hidden from view, a personality unchecked by social convention and the usual norms of business behaviour. Others only think it: he is more than happy to say it out loud and damn the consequences.

A case in point was Mr Musk's demand last week that all Tesla and SpaceX workers give up the comforts of working from home and return to the office (factory workers at the companies never had any choice). Anyone not wanting to put in a 40-hour week should look for employment elsewhere.