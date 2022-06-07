Elon Musk gambles on tech workers giving up work-from-home freedoms

Success of return-to-office edict counts on a new sense of insecurity among staff

Richard Waters
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk speaking beside an image of a Tesla Model 3 car at an opening ceremony in 2020 for Tesla’s China-made Model Y in Shanghai. Last week, Mr Musk demanded that all Tesla and SpaceX workers return to the office, and anyone not wanting to put in a 40-hour week should look for employment elsewhere. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 min ago
(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Tesla chief executive Elon Musk often seems like the unrestrained id that other CEOs keep hidden from view, a personality unchecked by social convention and the usual norms of business behaviour. Others only think it: he is more than happy to say it out loud and damn the consequences.

A case in point was Mr Musk's demand last week that all Tesla and SpaceX workers give up the comforts of working from home and return to the office (factory workers at the companies never had any choice). Anyone not wanting to put in a 40-hour week should look for employment elsewhere.

