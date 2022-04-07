Elon Musk: A new kind of media baron charges into Twitter

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Tech billionaires have used their wealth before to make a mark in the news business. They include Amazon's Jeff Bezos, owner of the Washington Post, and Salesforce's Marc Benioff, who, with his wife, acquired Time in 2018.

Nobody, however, does it quite like Mr Elon Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive, long one of the loudest voices on Twitter, this week emerged as the social media site's largest shareholder and newest board member, vaulting him into an influential position at one of the world's most widely viewed news sources.