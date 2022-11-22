Elizabeth Holmes’ humiliation is part of her punishment

The public glee at Theranos founder’s downfall is not uncommon. Those who court celebrity must risk the boos.

Stephen L. Carter

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at the Robert F. Peckman Federal Courthouse in California on Nov 18, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
Published
42 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Upon hearing that Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison, social media erupted with vituperative glee. A lot of people seem to think that the 38-year-old Theranos founder, convicted of fraud earlier in 2022, is getting what she deserves.

Fair enough. Holmes’ deceptions about her company’s technology cost investors hundreds of millions of dollars and, according to the judge, her contrition was at best minimal. She could hardly have expected to walk away with the 18-month sentence her lawyers requested. And although this is hardly the end of the litigation – an appeal is forthcoming, according to her lawyers – the public fascination with the case is itself a source of fascination.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top