Education vs. AI - Can schools balance ChatGPT and character-building?

Redesigning schools for the AI revolution might be inevitable, but ensure we first question what education is truly for in a rapidly changing world.

Synopsis: On Wednesdays, The Straits Times takes a hard look at Singapore’s social issues of the day with guests.

Education is one of the few institutions almost every Singaporean passes through - and one of the most contested. From debates about declining attention spans to rising anxiety, we now wonder about the role of artificial intelligence in classrooms. Questions about standards, equity, excellence and inclusion continue to surface.