Education in a technology-transformed world: What and how we learn must evolve

In the 1950s, school was defined by the perimeter fence. Knowledge was acquired from the teacher’s scribblings of concepts on the chalkboard, as well as from textbooks. In the following decades, school was broadened to include excursions; exposure to sports, arts and music programmes; community service; and even overseas exchanges.

With the advancement of technology, learning also took on more diverse forms. Some of us can recall watching Educational TV as students. I taught using overhead projectors and transparencies.