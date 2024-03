Alamak! is the word that came to mind when I read that the total fertility rate (TFR) in Singapore has fallen to a historic low and is now below 1.

The TFR refers to the average number of babies each woman would have during her reproductive years. It has been falling from 1.12 in 2021 to 1.04 in 2022 and now to below 1, according to the preliminary estimates for 2023. This is possibly the second lowest TFR in the world, with South Korea topping the list at 0.72.