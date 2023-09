What do e-mails smell like? My visit to a new exhibition at London’s Design Museum suggests they give off a woody scent with a strong hint of juniper. Or perhaps, as Mr Christian Widlic, the force behind the immersive display, explains: “They smell clean and fresh.”

The aim, apparently, is to “evoke clarity” and “transform mood and mindset”. Of course, this may not be what we all associate with e-mails on a regular basis.