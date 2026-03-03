For subscribers
Dubai’s status as a Swiss-style haven is cracking under Iranian strikes
The targeting of the Gulf states’ critical infrastructure such as desalination plants, shipping routes and data centres threatens the model of “stability first” promoted by their leaders.
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow our live coverage here.
Follow our live coverage here.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s success in turning their country into the “Switzerland of the Middle East” can be counted by the number of hedge funds, influencers and white-collar expatriates who’ve been pouring in for the sun, sea and zero income tax. After the past few days, however, they’ve been tallying something very different: the number of interceptors left to counter Iran’s barrage of missiles
Iran’s barrage of missilesas war engulfs the region.