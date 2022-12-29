Drama has cost populists more votes than incompetence

Consider, in this month of goodwill, the loneliness of Ms Giorgia Meloni. The Italian Prime Minister is the only head of government in a G-7 country who can be described without lurid exaggeration as a populist. She has seen the British swap Mr Boris Johnson for a slightly bloodless Goldman Sachs alumnus. She has seen the Americans give a Beltway insider of half-a-century’s standing good Midterm election results for a sitting president.

Outside the richest democracies, she sees a Brazil without Mr Jair Bolsonaro on top of it. And Ms Meloni, don’t forget, is herself a kind of apostate of the right.