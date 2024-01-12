‘Dr Sam’ and the looming question about succession in PAS

Speculation that the Terengganu Menteri Besar, a technocrat, will be the next leader of the Islamist party is premature as power in the party still lies with the clerics.

James Chai

The elevation of Terengganu Chief Minister Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (above), popularly known as “Dr Sam”, to Parliament has fuelled speculation that he will replace PAS head Abdul Hadi Awang. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Updated
Published
56 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

On New Year’s Day, the head of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, was rushed to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur, a mere six months after he was hospitalised in Terengganu for an unspecified illness. His condition then was so concerning that his son had asked for everyone’s prayers.

Even though Mr Hadi, 76, has recently been re-elected party president – unopposed – for another year, there is a chance that given his fragile health, this might be his final term in office, in what would be the end of a 23-year reign. An examination of his likely successor and what a new leadership will mean for the direction of the Islamist party is timely.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top