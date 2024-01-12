‘Dr Sam’ and the looming question about succession in PAS

On New Year’s Day, the head of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, was rushed to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur, a mere six months after he was hospitalised in Terengganu for an unspecified illness. His condition then was so concerning that his son had asked for everyone’s prayers.

Even though Mr Hadi, 76, has recently been re-elected party president – unopposed – for another year, there is a chance that given his fragile health, this might be his final term in office, in what would be the end of a 23-year reign. An examination of his likely successor and what a new leadership will mean for the direction of the Islamist party is timely.