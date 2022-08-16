Don't feel guilty about working on vacation

The same goes for taking time off at work. The boundaries between work and life are already blurred.

Laura Vanderkam
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It's August - a time for vacationing in America, and also for the tradition of lamenting how bad Americans are at vacationing. There's some truth to these laments, especially in the past few years, as the rise in remote work during the pandemic has further blurred the separation between work and personal life.

Despite most Americans' relatively paltry vacation allotments, billions of dollars' worth of paid vacation days are left unused. And when people do take time off, they struggle to relax: A 2022 survey of over 20,000 professionals found that 54 per cent said they weren't sure they could fully "unplug from work" while taking paid time off.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 16, 2022, with the headline Don't feel guilty about working on vacation. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top