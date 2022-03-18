Don't blame Nato for war in Ukraine. The roots lie in Russia itself

Stephen Kotkin is one of our most profound and prodigious scholars of Russian history. His masterwork is a biography of Joseph Stalin. So far he has published two volumes - Paradoxes Of Power, 1878-1928, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, and Waiting For Hitler, 1929-1941.

A third volume will take the story through the Second World War; Stalin's death, in 1953; and the totalitarian legacy that shaped the remainder of the Soviet experience. Taking advantage of long-forbidden archives in Moscow and beyond, Kotkin has written a biography of Stalin that surpasses those by Isaac Deutscher, Robert Conquest, Robert C. Tucker and countless others.