Don’t be fooled – everything has changed for the global economy

Damage caused by US tariffs could show up in 2026.

It would be a mistake to think the global economy is unaffected by tariff fights and policy chaos.

Gita Gopinath

2025 was a year when everything changed – yet, somehow, nothing did. The US

raised tariffs to their highest level in almost a century

, China retaliated, and global policy uncertainty intensified.

And still, global growth is projected at 3.2 per cent, exactly what forecasters expected a year earlier when none of this turbulence was on the horizon.

