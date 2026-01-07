Don’t be fooled – everything has changed for the global economy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Damage caused by US tariffs could show up in 2026.

It would be a mistake to think the global economy is unaffected by tariff fights and policy chaos.

2025 was a year when everything changed – yet, somehow, nothing did. The US raised tariffs to their highest level in almost a century , China retaliated, and global policy uncertainty intensified.

And still, global growth is projected at 3.2 per cent, exactly what forecasters expected a year earlier when none of this turbulence was on the horizon.