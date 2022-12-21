Don’t worry about being happy

I’m all for life and liberty. But the pursuit of happiness? In penning his famous line in 1776, Thomas Jefferson may have been spot on about unalienable rights. But as a life coach – which, admittedly, he was not claiming to be – he and the entire Western Enlightenment caused lasting and unquantifiable damage.

As the festive and allegedly soulful season approaches, I want to take some pressure off you. Happiness should not be your goal, nor is it the point of life. In fact, dwelling on it will only make you and others miserable. So don’t worry about it.