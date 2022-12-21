Don’t worry about being happy

The psychology behind Hallmark-Card happiness falls somewhere between denial, escapism and self-deception. Dwelling on the pursuit of happiness will only make you and others miserable.

Andreas Kluth

Happiness should not be the goal, nor is it the point of life, says the writer. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
49 sec ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

I’m all for life and liberty. But the pursuit of happiness? In penning his famous line in 1776, Thomas Jefferson may have been spot on about unalienable rights. But as a life coach – which, admittedly, he was not claiming to be – he and the entire Western Enlightenment caused lasting and unquantifiable damage.

As the festive and allegedly soulful season approaches, I want to take some pressure off you. Happiness should not be your goal, nor is it the point of life. In fact, dwelling on it will only make you and others miserable. So don’t worry about it.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top