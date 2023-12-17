Don’t underestimate the restorative power of ritual

You don’t have to believe in the afterlife to feel the beneficial effects of a religious service, at Christmas or otherwise.

Camilla Cavendish

Ritual, music, a feeling of community and a sense of something bigger than ourselves - that’s what the world’s major religions, in their different ways, provides. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
54 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Something strange but awesome happened last week in Columbia Road, east London. Seven thousand people, who had seen the street’s annual Christmas carol service on TikTok, turned up to join in. This shows the remarkable power of social media: the event was overwhelmed and had to be cancelled. But I like to think it also shows a rather heartening hunger for song and community.

Modern societies are awash with angst. We download mindfulness apps, set daily intentions, keep gratitude journals and seek talking therapies to ward off depression. We do gym classes, increasingly with a meditative twist. I recently went to a spin session that was hypnotic – we chanted as we pedalled.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top