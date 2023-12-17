Don’t underestimate the restorative power of ritual

Something strange but awesome happened last week in Columbia Road, east London. Seven thousand people, who had seen the street’s annual Christmas carol service on TikTok, turned up to join in. This shows the remarkable power of social media: the event was overwhelmed and had to be cancelled. But I like to think it also shows a rather heartening hunger for song and community.

Modern societies are awash with angst. We download mindfulness apps, set daily intentions, keep gratitude journals and seek talking therapies to ward off depression. We do gym classes, increasingly with a meditative twist. I recently went to a spin session that was hypnotic – we chanted as we pedalled.