Don’t treat cheongsams as merely CNY costumes

This coming Year of the Dragon, I have decided to pay homage to my cultural roots and don my cheongsams again.

After dressing down for Chinese New Year during the Covid-19 pandemic, and a subsequent year of celebrating the occasion overseas, I will be making a cultural fashion statement this time around by embracing the cheongsam – which means “long dress” in Cantonese – or qipao in Mandarin. For it is a connection with my ancestry, a tribute to my roots and a statement of reverence for tradition.