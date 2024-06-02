Don’t judge someone for being an overpacker amid the praise for packing light

If you are an overpacker and feel judged by travellers skipping around with only backpacks (hello, the packing light trend with no check-in luggage), I support you, even though I tend to pack more lightly now.

Holiday season packing guides are popping up online, reminding me of how I used to shove everything but the kitchen sink into my bags – not just for travelling overseas but even for mundane trips to the office or the mall next door. However, I am not judging my past self, as the stuff I was lugging also included my emotional baggage.