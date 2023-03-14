Don’t fall for the fashion of the hardcore chief executive

The best leaders should toggle between leadership styles according to the conditions

Andrew Hill

In January, Tufan Erginbilgic reached for the dangerous metaphor of the “burning platform” to describe Rolls-Royce’s predicament. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Tufan Erginbilgic is barely two months into his job. Yet already the chief executive of aerospace group Rolls-Royce sounds like the incarnation of a style of no-nonsense, emotionless leadership that a combination of purpose and the pandemic seemed to have sent to the scrapheap.

Anonymous comments from former colleagues suggest the one-time BP executive “doesn’t do being woke” and is “not a people person” (Financial Times). Mr Erginbilgic is “not hugely likeable”, and “a really hard taskmaster” but “if you’re a red meat eater that loves driving performance, you’ll think he’s great” (Sunday Times).

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top