Don’t assume that DeSantis is a safe alternative to Trump

Mr Boris Johnson didn’t start the fire. It was Mrs Theresa May, his predecessor as UK prime minister, who embarked on a harder Brexit than a close referendum result seemed to warrant.

It was Mrs May who gave some bellicose advisers the run of Downing Street. It was Mrs May who equivocated when High Court judges were under tabloid siege. Much of the civic and economic rot in the United Kingdom can be traced back to a prime minister who now plays the elder stateswoman, forever tutting at her errant successors.