Home Ground

Domestic affairs will set the tone for Singapore in 2023

Housing policy, cost of living, a Covid-19 review and sentiments over China may prove hot-button issues this year.

Chua Mui Hoong
Associate Editor
The interplay of internal dynamics and external forces will shape events and affect policies here. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Looking ahead is a customary practice at the start of the year, as people and organisations assess what might be in store so they can prepare themselves to cope better.

Most analysts look at the outlook for countries from the economic and business perspective, as this affects investment and business decisions. There are also geopolitical risk assessments that monitor how events and trends in a region might affect a country’s prospects in the year ahead. Less common is analysis on the social or sociopolitical front.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top