Dogs join diners as Hong Kong bets on the pet economy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The end of a decades-old prohibition has been welcomed by owners, but is prompting disquiet from some patrons.

Across Hong Kong, around 990 dining establishments have a licence that allows pets inside, marking the end of a decades-old prohibition.

On a rainy and humid Saturday morning in central Hong Kong, Ollie, a nearly ten-month-old dachshund wearing a nappy and a dashing pink coat, is on the way to meet her brother at a nearby cafe. Thanks to new rules introduced this summer, that meeting can now take place indoors.

Across the Chinese territory, around 990 dining establishments have a licence that allows pets inside, marking the end of a decades-old prohibition.