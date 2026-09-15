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Dogs join diners as Hong Kong bets on the pet economy

The end of a decades-old prohibition has been welcomed by owners, but is prompting disquiet from some patrons.

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Across Hong Kong, around 990 dining establishments have a licence that allows pets inside, marking the end of a decades-old prohibition.

Across Hong Kong, around 990 dining establishments have a licence that allows pets inside, marking the end of a decades-old prohibition.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS

Orla Ryan

On a rainy and humid Saturday morning in central Hong Kong, Ollie, a nearly ten-month-old dachshund wearing a nappy and a dashing pink coat, is on the way to meet her brother at a nearby cafe. Thanks to new rules introduced this summer, that meeting can now take place indoors.

Across the Chinese territory, around 990 dining establishments have a licence that allows pets inside, marking the end of a decades-old prohibition.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.