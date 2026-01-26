Do I still have to give up my seat on trains?

Commuters at Earls Court Tube station in London. When you are of a certain age, it is tricky to decide when to decline the offer of a seat on a train, says the writer.

The unthinkable happened recently. Someone offered me their seat on a train. It was very nice of them, of course, but rather distressing all the same. Being told you look of an age to be offered a seat is surely akin to a non-pregnant woman being asked when the baby is due.

I do not think I look in any way decrepit or unstable on my feet. I’m not entirely sure I even look my age. My hair remains dark and pretty thick, though the flecks of grey are making strategic incursions – apparently only in support of the local grey population, which was facing discrimination.