Dividing the world into heroes and villains does us little good

Two main schools of thought seem to have led the responses to the shocking allegations of rape and sexual assault that have been made against comedian and YouTuber Russell Brand over the past week or so.

Either Mr Brand is “a hero” being subjected to a witch-hunt for standing up to the dark forces of the mainstream establishment, or he’s a maleficent and misogynistic monster whose income stream should be immediately stopped and who should be condemned before he has had any kind of due process. Mr Brand has strenuously denied all the allegations against him.