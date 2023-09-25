Dividing the world into heroes and villains does us little good

We need to be able to speak in nuanced terms, including about Russell Brand or Donald Trump

Jemima Kelly

When we simply label them villains – particularly those who, like Mr Donald Trump (left) and Mr Russell Brand, have large followings who already distrust the mainstream media – we are merely encouraging more division. PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Two main schools of thought seem to have led the responses to the shocking allegations of rape and sexual assault that have been made against comedian and YouTuber Russell Brand over the past week or so.

Either Mr Brand is “a hero” being subjected to a witch-hunt for standing up to the dark forces of the mainstream establishment, or he’s a maleficent and misogynistic monster whose income stream should be immediately stopped and who should be condemned before he has had any kind of due process. Mr Brand has strenuously denied all the allegations against him.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top