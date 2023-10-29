Disney and Singapore, a love story

As The Walt Disney Company celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, it seems right to think about why Singaporeans love Disney so much – because in Singapore, we have been Disneyphiles for a long time.

In 1995, it was reported that Singaporeans were per capita the biggest consumer of Disney products in the world. This is not surprising – the 1990s were peak Disney animation years. The Little Mermaid (1989) led the charge, then came Beauty And The Beast (1991), followed by Aladdin (1992) and The Lion King (1994). Could you even call yourself a ’90s parent then if you didn’t have these movies on videotape?