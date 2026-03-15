Dirty toilets, uncouth behaviour: Travelling to China requires confronting old tropes

China deserves the same openness we extend to any other country. A visit there may change your mind.

Growing up, one of my earliest impressions of China was of the toilets. I remember listening to relatives and friends’ parents telling tales about the loos as the most “memorable” part of their holidays.

With remarkable consistency, they spoke of toilets that were little more than pits in the ground and cubicles with no doors. Their sagest advice, offered with complete earnestness, was to always bring an umbrella so it could double as a privacy shield when nature called.

There would also be warnings about smoggy air, locals who allegedly spat on the ground without a second thought and the chaos of navigating pushy crowds for whom queueing was an alien concept.

Two decades on, some of these stereotypes still linger – along with some newer ones.

China is often thought of as a place that is unnecessarily difficult for a visitor to get around. There is a persistent belief that language barriers are hard to bridge – even for those of us who spent years studying the language – and that unfamiliar apps and digital platforms make it difficult to navigate the country.

Part of the hesitation could also stem from the fact that when it comes to holidays, many Singaporeans may be more comfortable with ease, order and familiarity. Traditionally popular destinations like Japan, South Korea or Australia tick those boxes neatly – while the Middle Kingdom may feel more intimidating.

This dissonance has been hard to shake off, even as the country’s soft power has become increasingly visible in everyday life. Pop Mart’s Labubu is instantly recognisable around the world, mala has gone international and C-dramas are drawing global audiences. Even internet trends like “Chinamaxxing” hint at a growing fascination with contemporary Chinese lifestyle and aesthetics.

But cultural exports alone may not translate into a desire to visit the country itself. I, myself, was reluctant, save for a couple of short, tightly scheduled work trips in my early days as a rookie journalist.

But a post-pandemic leisure trip I took in 2023 to Shenzhen was when many of the assumptions I’d carried began to unravel.

Challenging assumptions

The first surprise was the air. Instead of the grey haze I expected, I arrived to bright skies and crisp daylight that made the glass-clad skyscrapers gleam. I also saw the city’s permeable pavements, which collect rainwater to reduce flood risk and recycle water – a small but telling example of how urban planning has evolved.

Then there is the technology. China’s transition to a cashless economy has been so comprehensive that even the most modest street stalls accept digital payments.

The system can feel intimidating to outsiders at the start, but in reality, once services like Alipay or WeChat Pay are linked to an international card – a relatively simple process – navigating this world of QR codes becomes surprisingly intuitive.

And the trains are indisputably a modern wonder. China’s high-speed rail network – the longest in the world – is unparalleled in its scale and efficiency. The cavernous stations are immaculate, the bullet trains glide in and out with impeccable precision and can achieve speeds of up to 350kmh.

On a subsequent trip between Hangzhou and Suzhou, the journey took just 90 minutes, with time passing pleasantly as I enjoyed the view of the changing landscape while munching a snack I ordered via the cabin’s QR code menu. Flying suddenly felt so cumbersome.

The modern interior of a train. PHOTO: COURTESY OF KAREN TEE

Bridging the divide

Even more surprises emerged on my trips to other parts of China.

In Beijing, setting aside long-held memories of tediously memorising Chinese characters, I signed up for a calligraphy class. We were encouraged to experiment with ink and brush and to approach each character as a painting, where every stroke carried intent and meaning. To my surprise, I slipped into a quiet, almost meditative rhythm as I practised drawing smooth, deliberate lines across the paper.

During a cooking class in a traditional courtyard, I found myself inadvertently doubling as a translator for an Australian family who were struggling to be understood. My Chinese is far from perfect, but managing to bridge the conversation by explaining ingredients, cooking techniques and the occasional joke sparked an unexpected sense of pride.

A calligraphy class in Beijing. PHOTO: COURTESY OF KAREN TEE

And of course, nothing reshapes one’s perceptions quite like human interactions. As a travel writer, I’ve encountered warmth in many places – but some of the most genuinely hospitable people I’ve met have been in China.

During a wedding celebration, the bride’s extended family took it upon themselves to ensure that I, as a foreign guest, was well fed, well entertained and never without a drink in hand.

On another occasion, a local acquaintance personally escorted me through a cavernous train station on my first high-speed rail journey, determined to make sure I boarded the correct carriage and did not miss the train.

Uncouth and boorish? Perhaps in the past, China’s rapid urbanisation and decades of economic upheaval may have forced social niceties to take a back seat. But as living standards have improved and younger, globally exposed generations have emerged, the everyday interactions travellers encounter today can feel very different.

Often – as with anywhere else in the world – a friendly smile and a polite greeting is all it takes for the supposed barriers to dissolve.

An open mind

Indeed, China’s popularity has grown in recent years. In 2025, data from multi-currency wallet YouTrip showed that China overtook Japan as the top travel spot for Singaporeans in June that year. This was based on an analysis of users’ transaction data and user interviews.

Major cities like Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Guangzhou and Chengdu were among the most visited, as they were seen as accessible, first-timer-friendly gateways to experience China.

A news report highlighted that tours to China that cater to Muslim travellers in Singapore are seeing strong demand – perhaps a reflection that China is becoming increasingly welcoming of visitors of other cultures.

Of course, rapid development and a growing sense of worldliness have also resulted in some new inconveniences, like overtourism, which in China often takes on a theatrical form.

At many scenic sites and historic streets, visitors arrive in elaborate period costumes, flanked by photographers, assistants and ring lights, meticulously staging the perfect social media tableau. For fellow visitors trying to take in the scenery, weaving between multiple photo crews does quite annoyingly yank you out of the moment.

It is hard to escape elaborate photo shoots, such as this one in Suzhou. PHOTO: COURTESY OF KAREN TEE

Modernisation across such a vast country is also uneven, so travelling through China still requires patience and flexibility. While the toilets in most major cities are as clean and functional as those in Singapore, venture far enough to the outskirts and those dreaded doorless squat toilets of childhood lore occasionally resurface. Tip: Bring an N95 mask and plenty of hand sanitiser.

Yet after multiple trips back over the past two years to different parts of China including Shanghai, Chengdu and Lijiang, I’ve realised that China deserves the same openness we extend to any other destination. It is an immensely huge and complex country – and moments of genuine discovery can sit alongside episodes of frustration.

So perhaps it is time to plan a trip and see the country with fresh eyes. The China you encounter may not match the one you imagined – and that, as I discovered, might be precisely the point.