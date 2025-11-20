Straitstimes.com header logo

Dimming the sun is a terrifying new industry

Researchers worry that a ‘rogue actor’ might just resort to solar geoengineering despite its poorly understood potential side effects.

In a recent poll of climate researchers, two-thirds said they thought there’d be an attempt to deploy large-scale solar radiation modification by 2100.

PHOTO: NASA

Lara Williams

Solar geoengineering, a bunch of techniques that aim to mask some effects of climate change by blocking sunlight, isn’t on the agenda for November’s COP30. It ought to be.

A record-breaking funding round for companies doing this stuff shows people are getting serious about trying to artificially cool the planet. That’s terrifying, especially when these businesses are largely unregulated.

