For subscribers
Dimming the sun is a terrifying new industry
Researchers worry that a ‘rogue actor’ might just resort to solar geoengineering despite its poorly understood potential side effects.
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Lara Williams
Follow topic:
Solar geoengineering, a bunch of techniques that aim to mask some effects of climate change by blocking sunlight, isn’t on the agenda for November’s COP30. It ought to be.
A record-breaking funding round for companies doing this stuff shows people are getting serious about trying to artificially cool the planet. That’s terrifying, especially when these businesses are largely unregulated.