On June 28, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong launched the Forward Singapore exercise. The one-year-long exercise will see the Government engaging Singaporeans on six key pillars.

Two pillars - "Empower" (economy and jobs) and "Equip" (education and lifelong learning) - hold particular significance for a group of Singaporeans. These are the gig economy workers or own-account workers, defined by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) as self-employed persons without employees.