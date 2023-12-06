Did Hamas make millions trading the Oct 7 attacks?

Researchers highlight suspicious markets activity.

The Economist

The timing of the Hamas attack blindsided Israel’s army and intelligence services, and appears to have surprised even some of Hamas’ political leaders. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In the run-up to its attack on Israel on Oct 7, Hamas maintained tight operational security. The timing of the assault blindsided Israel’s army and intelligence services, and appears to have surprised even some of Hamas’ political leaders. However, a new working paper by Mr Robert Jackson Jr, a former commissioner of America’s Securities and Exchange Commission, and Professor Joshua Mitts of Columbia University suggests that someone had enough advance knowledge of the plan to make a small fortune profiting from a crash in the Israeli stock market.

The authors analysed trading patterns in Israeli shares in the weeks before the attack, and found anomalies consistent with a grim form of informed trading. Perhaps the most striking example is a surge in short sales – bets that a security’s price will fall – of a relatively illiquid exchange-traded fund (ETF) which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EIS, and tracks an index of Israeli share prices.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top