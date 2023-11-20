Despite record temperatures, COP28 climate agenda risks being overshadowed

The world is currently in a state of delirium, as the pain that atmospheric emissions are inflicting on the planet is numbed by the financial gains of fossil fuels producers. Meanwhile, some 70,000 delegates from 196 nations will begin gathering in Dubai at the end of November for the two week-long United Nations’ Conference of Parties, or COP28, the latest instalment of the biggest climate change summit on the planet.

With 2023 on track to be the hottest year on record and threatened with the collapse of ecosystems on multiple fronts, the stakes could not be higher to move the needle on cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. But the climate emergency is in danger of being overshadowed as attention is diverted by geopolitical tensions, major conflicts and economic crises around the world.