Despite record temperatures, COP28 climate agenda risks being overshadowed

Geopolitical tensions, major conflicts and economic crises around the world will make any effort for success in Dubai even more daunting.

Vinod Thomas

Past events speak to the elusiveness of the climate agenda in the face of other exigencies. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
47 sec ago
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The world is currently in a state of delirium, as the pain that atmospheric emissions are inflicting on the planet is numbed by the financial gains of fossil fuels producers. Meanwhile, some 70,000 delegates from 196 nations will begin gathering in Dubai at the end of November for the two week-long United Nations’ Conference of Parties, or COP28, the latest instalment of the biggest climate change summit on the planet.

With 2023 on track to be the hottest year on record and threatened with the collapse of ecosystems on multiple fronts, the stakes could not be higher to move the needle on cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. But the climate emergency is in danger of being overshadowed as attention is diverted by geopolitical tensions, major conflicts and economic crises around the world.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top