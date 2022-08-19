Degeneracy, depravity and the new right

A recent crisis in northern Kosovo came and went quickly because nobody wanted an escalation. But it will return because Russia is manoeuvring in the Balkan shadows to stoke the tensions that gave rise to it. The mundane origin of the crisis shows how easily a spark can be fanned into a conflagration.

The Kosovo government had announced a measure requiring Serbs living in northern Kosovo to apply for local licence plates, replacing their Serbian plates. But Serbs staged protests (with reports of gunfire) and road blockades at two border crossings, pushing Kosovo authorities to delay the measure for a month while they discuss next steps.