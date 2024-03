SINGAPORE – In May 2021, hackers seized control of computer systems linked to the United States’ largest petrol and jet-fuel pipeline system.

What unfolded was one of the most severe demonstrations of what a modern-day cyber attack can accomplish, as the company was forced to shut down the nearly 9,000km pipeline for six days to contain the risk. It disrupted petrol supplies to markets from where the company was based in Texas, to as far as New York, more than 2,000km away.