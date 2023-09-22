Defeating dengue starts at home but will hinge on scientific research

Even as Singapore is a leader in the fight against dengue on both the public health policy and research fronts, those of us living here find ourselves continuously challenged by the seasonal cycles of dengue surges.

From a broader perspective, Singapore is truly an island within the flood of dengue that inundates South-east Asia. Many Asian countries get hit far harder than we do. Bangladesh comes to mind, having met the tragic milestone in early September of reporting their highest number of deaths in a year, with more than 800 casualties.