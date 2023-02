SINGAPORE - You may have heard of “intensive parenting” – where parents devote huge amounts of time, money and energy to raise their children – but what about “intensive grandparenting”?

Some grandparents are involved in their grandchildren’s lives on a part-time basis; for others, it’s a daily affair. A recent spate of forum letters in The Straits Times has highlighted the work of grandparents as primary caregivers of their grandchildren. Should they be compensated accordingly?