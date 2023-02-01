Dead as a dodo? The unsettling bid to bring back extinct species

We should focus on conserving endangered animals rather than resurrecting those already gone

Anjana Ahuja

The last dodo is thought to have been hunted in the 1660s. PHOTO: COLOSSAL LABORATORIES & BIOSCIENCES
Updated
1 min ago
Published
39 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Portuguese sailors first spied the creature in Mauritius in the early 16th century and reportedly named it “doudo”, meaning fool. The trusting, tubby, flightless bird became a sitting duck for hunters and easy prey for introduced species such as cats and dogs.

The last dodo is thought to have been hunted in the 1660s. Now, scientists want to bring it back. Colossal Biosciences, a United States genetics start-up that describes itself as a “de-extinction company” and which is already targeting the woolly mammoth and Tasmanian tiger, said on Tuesday it would try to revive the defunct species through genome editing.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top