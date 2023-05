The contest for word of the year is already over. In the geopolitical category, the winner is “de-risking”.

This D-word has moved from obscurity to ubiquity in less than two months. It was the centrepiece of a speech about China made in late March by Dr Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president. De-risking was then seized upon by the Biden administration. Then, last week, it was endorsed by a Group of Seven (G-7) summit.