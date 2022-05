(FINANCIAL TIMES) - This week, the global elite convenes once again in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum (WEF), after a two-year pandemic break. The conversation will revolve around deglobalisation and its discontents.

I expect the headlines will be that decoupling between China and the United States is untenable, free trade always works just as David Ricardo thought it would, and unless we return to the mid-1990s status quo of neoliberalism, doom awaits.