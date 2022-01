Infrastructure has come under the spotlight recently, with the United States’ US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion) Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law in November 2021 - a move that will see the roads, ports, water and power systems of the world’s richest nation repaired after decades of neglect and under-funding.

Closer to home, Singapore has made its own waves in the region’s sustainable infrastructure journey as Asean's largest green finance market.