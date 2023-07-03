Culture of respect: Why it’s important and how we can sustain it

In May, stand-up comedian Li Haoshi drew the ire of Chinese officials for a quip deemed disrespectful to the People’s Liberation Army during a live comedy show in Beijing. The authorities’ response was swift and severe: The entertainment company that represents Li was fined close to US$2 million (S$2.7 million) and suspended from holding performances.

While many, especially in the West, may baulk at the harshness of the penalty and its chilling effect on freedom of expression, it could be argued that many liberal democracies have gone too far in the other direction in allowing or even encouraging the lampooning of political leaders and institutions.