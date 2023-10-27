Crocodiles test the limits of a city in nature

Concerns over wildlife are commendable, but understanding the limitations of the environment helps guide the conversation

Shawn Lum

On Oct 10, a saltwater crocodile nearly 3m long did what crocodiles typically do – it swam ashore to bask. PHOTO: CK LEE/FACEBOOK
Updated
October 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM
Published
October 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM
On Oct 10, a saltwater crocodile nearly 3m long did what crocodiles typically do – it swam ashore to bask.

The stretch of beach it selected was in Marina East, not far from spots along the East Coast popular with beachgoers.

