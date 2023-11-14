Creating lasting legacies: How would you like to be remembered?

I have been battling a motor neurone disease (MND) for more than a year. The neurons in my muscles are breaking down, and my muscles are wasting away. I am losing my ability to control my limbs. I have lost my fine motor skills. This means that I can no longer button my shirt or tie my shoelaces. I cannot hold a pen to write. Using a pair of chopsticks has become impossible.

Life as I knew it has been irrevocably changed. It frightens me to know that this is merely the starting phase of this disease. As the saying goes, “I ain’t seen nothing yet”.