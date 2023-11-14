Creating lasting legacies: How would you like to be remembered?

Living with an incurable, debilitating disease, the writer reflects on the many ways we could leave something of ourselves behind, in the finite time given to us

Yeo Whee Jim

Legacies represent life itself, and as my daughter would put it, a life that is worth living and fighting for, says the writer. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH
I have been battling a motor neurone disease (MND) for more than a year. The neurons in my muscles are breaking down, and my muscles are wasting away. I am losing my ability to control my limbs. I have lost my fine motor skills. This means that I can no longer button my shirt or tie my shoelaces. I cannot hold a pen to write. Using a pair of chopsticks has become impossible.

Life as I knew it has been irrevocably changed. It frightens me to know that this is merely the starting phase of this disease. As the saying goes, “I ain’t seen nothing yet”.

