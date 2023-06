Mr Tan (not his real name) was playing badminton with his friends at a school sports hall. During the game, he suddenly felt unwell and collapsed. Fortunately, schoolchildren playing nearby had recently undergone cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR training and recognised this was a cardiac arrest.

While they started doing CPR, their teacher ran to get the automated external defibrillator (AED) that the school had recently installed in its sports hall.