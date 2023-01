SYDNEY - The Covid-19 pandemic has left Australia facing an ageing population with slowing demographic growth, prompting calls to speed up the influx of migrants.

New figures show that the population increased by just 0.1 per cent – or 33,000 people – to 25.7 million in the year to 2021. Before the pandemic, the average growth rate was 1.4 per cent. The population is now set to reach 30 million in 2033, two years later than was expected before the pandemic.