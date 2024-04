SINGAPORE - News of how a financial advice columnist at American magazine The Cut lost US$50,000 (S$68,000) in a scam shocked the internet in February.

In her column published on Feb 15, Ms Charlotte Cowles said she had received a call from an Amazon customer service agent alerting her to fraudulent purchases under her account and claiming that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was involved due to numerous identity thefts and false accounts on the platform.